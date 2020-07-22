Alexa Aston Releases New Contemporary Romance HOLLYWOOD HEARTBREAKER

Author Alexa Aston has announced the upcoming release of her new contemporary romance novel, Hollywood Heartbreaker. This is book one in her Hollywood Name Game Series, scheduled for release on August 6, 2020. Book two, Hollywood Flirt is due out August 27, 2020.

From internationally bestselling romance author Alexa Aston comes a stunning new Contemporary Romance series. Book One in the exciting Hollywood Name Game series has arrived.

Being late to an interview lands her the biggest job opportunity of her life.

He may be rich and successful-but he's just this side of miserable.

Can a wannabe be The One for the biggest star in Hollywood?

Cassie Carroll came to Hollywood with big dreams that never materialized. Acting isn't even on the back burner anymore-it's completely off the stove. Working for a third-rate agent, Cassie hopes to land a new job that will give her credibility, as well as help pay the rent. Late to her interview, she swerves to avoid hitting a dog-and totals the car of Hollywood's leading action superstar. Surprisingly, she walks away from their encounter with a job-as the sexiest man alive's personal assistant.

Rhett Corrigan is bored with the movies he makes and the drop-dead gorgeous model he's dating. He's afraid that Hollywood has typecast him-and that he'll never be able to break out of his action mold and try new acting challenges. When Cassie Carroll literally slams into his life, she brings a breath of fresh air and common sense to his world. She pushes him to be a better actor and a better man.

Can these friends become lovers-and can their love survive-in a tabloid-happy town that thrives on rumors and backstabbing?

Hollywood Heartbreaker will be available for purchase in print and ebook format upon its.

About the Author:

Award-winning and internationally bestselling author Alexa Aston lives with her husband in a Dallas suburb, where she eats her fair share of dark chocolate and plots out stories while she walks every morning. She's a binge fiend (The Crown and Ozark are favorites) who enjoys travel, sports, and time with her family.

Her historical romances bring to life loveable rogues and dashing knights, while her contemporary romances are light and flirty and sometimes contain a bit of suspense.

