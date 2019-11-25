Action Packed Dinosaur YA Series: MEGAZOIC

Millions of years ago, dinosaurs ruled the Earth-just not the way we thought. In a thrilling new saga of brain vs. brawn, the 4-book installation, action-packed dinosaur young adult sci-fi series, author Matthew Donald's Megazoic (4 titles include Megazoic, Megazoic: The Primeval Power, Megazoic: The Hunted Ones, Megazoic: An Era's End), allows readers to dive into a world in which dinosaurs are equipped with self-awareness and military weaponry. It's as insane and amazing as it sounds.

Seeing these ancient heroes come to life will hit the imaginations of Jurassic Park, Star Wars and science fiction fans harder than that famous asteroid all those years ago. With the forthcoming Jurassic Park 3 movie, fans are waiting with bated breath to get their dinosaur fix.

In the first installment Megazoic, the late Cretaceous civilization, the Laurasian Empire, has been at war with the Tyranneon Kingdom for fifteen years. When Laurasian citizen Kortan the Sinraptor decides to study the mysterious Tyranneon technology that gives them their power, the Tyranneons launch a surprise attack on a Laurasian city and take his best friend, Belar, captive, causing Kortan to feel massive guilt. Enlisting the help of the Psi Squad, one of the worst-ranked squads in the Laurasia Corps but also the only one available, Kortan ventures deep into Tyranneon territory to save his friend, while the rest of the Corps has their own plans.

In Megazoic: The Primeval Power, the Late Cretaceous has become even weirder than before, rife with sword-wielding, ghostly and witch dinosaurs. Eight months have passed since the fall of the Tyranneon Kingdom. While the Laurasia Corps helps other nations fight the last remnants of their longtime enemy, Kortan develops all sorts of nifty new tech for his nation's soldiers and often accompanies them in battle. Kortan realizes his skills with technology might be useless against this mysterious new foe Therizinosaurus but as she plans to summon a super-powerful army of dinosaurs from an older civilization to ravage the planet and kill everyone he loves, he better learn how to fight her fast.

Meanwhile in Megazoic: The Hunted Ones, for eighty million years, Zulgaran has plagued the dinosaurs of the world. Centuries earlier with unknown motives, he rebirthed a species from his own era and dubbed them Elderkind. Suddenly, Elderkind is being targeted for relocation, mass internment, and eventual termination. As a Sinraptor, Kortan is an Elderkind species and is captured. After escaping and being deemed a fugitive, he realizes he needs to take action against Zulgaran.

In the final installment, Megazoic: An Era's End, life goes on and the Cretaceous Period is about to end with a bang. The world recovers from Zulgaran's last attack. Nine years have passed since his horrific culling, and the great dinosaur cities have become mighty fortresses. Life goes on. Hatchlings grow. Relationships build. While losses are not forgotten, society marches forward regardless. A titanic final battle will soon take place, one that will forever shift the future of the planet.

Matthew Donald knew he wanted to be a writer ever since he was a child and has since worked hard to fulfill that dream. Over the years he has developed an expansive knowledge of dinosaur species and history, which he has poured into his first science fiction series Megazoic. Matthew graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with an English major and a writing minor and has been writing books ever since. Matthew is the co-creator of the humor-filled podcast The Writ Wit with friend and fellow writer, Matt David where they discuss writing tips and tricks.

The Megazoic series is available now on Amazon.

For more information on Matthew Donald visit, http://www.matthewdonaldcreator.com/

