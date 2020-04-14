A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE CLOUDS, a New Children's Book Series, Takes Flight

In the first book in the series, Mr. B's Great Adventures: Head in the Arizona Clouds author Michael C. Brown's persona, Mr. B, partners up with his good friend Mr. Helicopter to fly the skies of Arizona, where they take in the breathtaking views of mountain tops, yellow deserts, and gorgeous wildflowers. Through these colorful and vivid illustrations by acclaimed artist Nancy Troupe, children experience the beauty of the world from a new and exciting view.

Using experience and examples of his own travels around the world as an aerial photographer, Mr. B hopes to encourage young readers to appreciate adventures big and small. More than just a series, Mr. B's Great Adventures is an inspirational lifestyle that will teach young ones other life lessons such as having a positive mindset, making connections with your community, and creating secure family bonds in any home. Similar to Mr. Rogers and Captain Kangaroo before him, Mr. B can serve as a voice of encouragement for children to never stop dreaming, as this power of positive thinking along with engaging and entertaining education serve as a healthy part of child development.

"We find ourselves in a troubled world, one where children are often not the first consideration in a busy adult's life," says Mr. B. "It's important in today's culture for children to see the enjoyment in learning, and to keep their eyes and ears open, to keep their head in the clouds, because the world is filled with people, places, and things that can make our lives a little happier."

MICHAEL C. BROWN ("Mr. B") has flown the skies all over the world as an aerial photographer for over 20 years, which serves as the main inspiration behind Mr. B's Great Adventures. Brown is a self-proclaimed family man as a father of two adult children and one grandchild. He believes in the importance of inspiring children at a young age to see the adventures in their everyday life, while teaching life skills and building family bonds that will truly last a lifetime. He currently resides in Arizona with his family. Learn more about Mr. B's Great Adventures at mrbsgreatadventures.com and connect with Mr. B on Facebook and Instagram.

NANCY TROUPE is a painting instructor and storybook illustrator. A well-known artist in the Phoenix area, she hosts art club demonstrations, paint party events and fine art classes. She has taken her talents to many art gallery shows and art exhibit competitions and has painted the portraits of well-known celebrities. With a unique ability to change illustration styles, Troupe knows how to draw an audience into a story for a memorable read. Learn more about Troupe at www.nancytroupe.com.





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You