11th Annual Reading Rocks. Local Author, Award-Winning Editor & Reviewer Among Guests Slated for Annual Event.
Reading Rocks in Rockford 2019
Local Author, Award-Winning Editor & Reviewer Among Guests Slated for Annual Event
For the 11th year, Rockford celebrates Michigan authors and area readers. Author's Row features over 30 authors and their publications, including award-winning editor, author, reviewer, and blogger, Kim Childress. Long-time Book Editor for Girls' Life magazine and Product Developer specializing in children's publishing, Kim will have books for kids of all ages for sale, including her latest project, The Legend of the Fairy Stones by Kelly White (Morgan James Publishing, April 2, 2019), and her book Find Your Future in Art (Cherry Lake Publishing, Aug. 2016).
Additional titles for sale by Childress include award-winning books she edited while middle grade editor at HarperCollins Christian Publishing (Zondervan). As an added bonus, with every purchase of a featured title, Childress is offering a free book from a selection of children's books, picture books through young adult, complements of Girls' Life and ChildressInk.com.
Come meet and greet children's book writers and illustrators, pick up a few books for summer reading, enjoy crafts, hook a book, get your face painted, and more. Arrive at 9:45 AM. and take part in a sidewalk parade by dressing up in a favorite character.
Reading Rocks in Rockford 2019:
June 1, 2019 (Saturday)10 AM–1 PM (Opening ceremony & Parade at 9:45)
Krause Memorial Library and City Hall Parking Lot
140 E Bridge Street
Rockford, Michigan 49341
(616) 784-2007
For more information visit The Krause Memorial Branch Library:
www.kdl.org/events/krause-memorial-branch
Author bio: Author of Finding Your Future in Art, Kim Childress began her thirty-five year career in children's publishing as a bookseller at Kids' Ink Children's Bookstore in Indianapolis, later becoming middle-grade editor for HarperCollins Christian Publishing (Zondervan), and she remains book editor for Girls' Life magazine, where she has reviewed books since the magazine's debut in 1994. Kim's latest release as Product Developer is The Legend of the Fairy Stones, by Kelly White (Morgan James Kids, April 2, 2019, ISBN-13: 978-1642791952) .Kim has written and edited hundreds of books, stories and articles for children and the adults in their lives, all while raising a personal focus group of four children. Share the adventures at www.childressink.com.
Contact: kidspr@zoho.com
Review copies available via Morgan James: Marketing@MorganJamesPublishing.com
