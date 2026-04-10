Photos: THE BODYGUARD: THE MUSICAL at OFC Creations Theatre Center

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THE BODYGUARD: THE MUSICAL will be presented by OFC Creations at the OFC Creations Theatre Center in Rochester, New York. See photos of the production.

The production will star Aliyah Khaylyn as Rachel Marron and is part of the company’s Broadway in Brighton Series. Directed by Eric Vaughn Johnson, the musical is based on the 1992 film and follows a performer and her bodyguard as they navigate danger and a developing relationship.

The production will run from April 9 through April 26, 2026, at the OFC Creations Theatre Center in Rochester.

Aliyah Khaylyn, a performer from Season 26 of The Voice, will take on the role of Rachel Marron. The musical features songs associated with Whitney Houston, including “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “I Have Nothing,” and “I Will Always Love You.”

The story centers on a pop star facing threats from a stalker and the former Secret Service agent assigned to protect her. As tensions rise, the two develop a relationship while confronting the risks surrounding them.

The production is directed by Eric Vaughn Johnson and features a cast of performers from across the country. The show includes content warnings for scenes of gun violence, sound effects, and strobe lighting.

Tickets and additional information are available through OFC Creations and the Broadway in Brighton Series.

Photo Credit: Ron Heerkens Jr/Goat Factory Media

THE BODYGUARD

THE BODYGUARD

THE BODYGUARD

THE BODYGUARD

THE BODYGUARD

THE BODYGUARD

THE BODYGUARD

THE BODYGUARD

THE BODYGUARD

THE BODYGUARD