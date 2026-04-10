Video: RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL Cast Performs on DAYTIME CHICAGO

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The pre-teen stars of RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL recently appeared on WGN-TV’s Daytime Chicago, performing selections from the show ahead of its opening at Citadel Theatre. The appearance offered a preview of the musical’s satirical tone and featured performances from the young actors sharing the role of Tina Denmark. Watch the videos.

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL, with book and lyrics by Joel Paley and music by Marvin Laird, is directed by Christina Ramirez. The production will open on Friday, April 17, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Citadel Theatre, located at 300 South Waukegan Road in Lake Forest, Illinois.

The musical follows an ambitious child performer navigating the world of school theater with increasingly extreme determination, blending dark comedy with musical theater references.

Tickets and reservations are available through Citadel Theatre.