THE CIRCUIT: An Immersive Silent Disco Ballet to Extend Run in DUMBO

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New York Theatre Company (NYTC) has announced a two-week extension of THE CIRCUIT: An Immersive Silent Disco Ballet. Originally scheduled to close on June 29, the immersive production will now continue performances through July 12, 2026 in DUMBO, Brooklyn.

Inspired by Arthur Schnitzler's La Ronde, THE CIRCUIT reimagines a cycle of intimate encounters through a pulse-driven silent disco ballet that fuses dance, theater, and nightlife into a visceral, site-specific experience in the streets of DUMBO, Brooklyn. Audience members wear wireless headphones and move alongside performers as the story unfolds through choreography, spoken text, and an original EDM score with immersive sound design.

Co-directed by Josh Zacher and John Kroft, choreographed by Josh Zacher, written by Connor Wentworth, with original score and sound design by Jacob Ryan Smith and associate sound design by Anna Tobin, THE CIRCUIT dissolves the boundary between spectator and participant.

Tickets:

Regular Tickets

Available via Fever: feverup.com/m/594999

TodayTix Digital Rush

$35 Tickets

Available daily at 9:00 AM through the TodayTix app.

Limit 2 tickets per person. Subject to availability.

TodayTix Digital Lottery

$43 Tickets

Drawings are held daily for the following day's performances.

Limit 2 tickets per person. Subject to availability.

Patrons must download the TodayTix app to access Digital Rush and Lottery tickets. Rush winners are notified the same day, while Lottery winners are notified in advance.

TDF Members

Discount tickets may also be available through TDF, subject to availability.

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