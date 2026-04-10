THAT 80S IMPROV CHALLENGE: JUST SAY NO TO DRUGS/OZZY OSBOURNE EDITION Set for Young Ethels

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That 80s Improv Challenge: Just Say NO To Drugs/Ozzy Osbourne Edition will bring three improv teams together for a themed competition inspired by 1980s anti-drug campaigns and pop culture. The event will feature original scenes created in response to retro video prompts, including references to public service announcements and music icons. Performers will draw on exaggerated imagery and humor rooted in the era.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Young Ethels, located at 506 5th Avenue in Brooklyn. Three teams — Double D, Four Horsemen (Chris Griggs & Crew), and The Drop Ins — will compete throughout the evening.

According to event details, the show will incorporate elements such as “talking animals confronting stoners,” references to Ozzy Osbourne, and clips inspired by classic comedy duos. The competition will be judged by a panel including Chris O’Neil and additional guest judges.

The event will be hosted by Harmon Leon, whose credits include appearances at the Edinburgh Festival and AI vs Human Roast Battle.