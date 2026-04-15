MOVIES TV MAYHEM: New Play by Sopranos & Law & Order Designer Opens at Theatre Row

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MOVIES TV MAYHEM, a new play written by Dean Taucher, will premiere Off-Broadway at Theatre Row. Directed by Richard Caliban, performances will begin April 23 and continue through May 9.

The play is set during the taping of a podcast about the film industry and follows three professionals navigating ambition, shifting alliances, and ethical compromises. Through satire and dark comedy, the work examines the culture of the entertainment business and the dynamics that shape it.

The cast will feature Jason Donovan Hall, Grant Neale, and Oneika Phillips. The creative team includes scenic designer Edward T. Morris, projection designer Joey Moro, lighting designer Joe Doran, and casting director Stephanie Klapper.

Taucher, whose career includes work as a production designer and art director on television series such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and The Sopranos, makes his theatrical writing debut with the production.

Performances will take place Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m., at Theatre Row, located at 410 West 42nd Street in New York City.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available at theaterrrow.org or by calling the box office at 212-714-2442.