Kaufman Music Center Appoints John Glover Director of Artistic Planning

The accomplished composer, producer, curator and arts administrator John Glover has been named Director of Artistic Planning at NYC's Kaufman Music Center. Vice President and Director of Orchestra of St. Luke's DiMenna Center for Classical Music since 2013, Glover is Artistic Director of the Look+Listen Festival and has produced numerous new music festivals and series including NYsoundCircuit, NOise, the UnCaged Toy Piano Festival and SONiC Festival. During his tenure at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music, John oversaw the operations and strategic vision for a space dedicated to the diverse needs of the modern classical musician. In addition to providing accessible rehearsal space for the classical music community of New York City, he professionalized the theatrical capacity of the spaces, began a commercial recording initiative resulting in over thirty Broadway cast and feature film scores, and produced concerts for Orchestra of St. Luke's inaugural Bach Festival.

A newly-created position, the Director of Artistic Planning is responsible for planning and implementing performance activities in line with Kaufman Music Center's dual mission of presenting world-class concerts and providing music education. This role will oversee presentations and operations in Merkin Hall in addition to center-wide programs spanning Kaufman Music Center's divisions. Home to Merkin Hall; Lucy Moses School, a community arts school; Special Music School, the acclaimed NYC K-12 public school that teaches music as a core subject; and the groundbreaking teen new music program Face the Music, Kaufman Music Center engages more than 75,000 people each year through music.

Glover says, "I am thrilled at the chance to work with this multifaceted and forward-thinking organization, which supports music-making from the earliest moment of learning to the highest professional achievements."

Says Kate Sheeran, Executive Director of Kaufman Music Center, "John Glover's breadth and depth of experience as a composer, producer and administrator will be a fantastic asset to Kaufman Music Center. He is well poised to further unite the professional and educational elements of all our public-facing programming and brings a unique perspective that will play a key role in building for our future. John's emphasis on creating community and engaging experiences for everyone on stage and in the audience will be palpable for the thousands of people who perform, learn and listen to music here each year."

Described as "an unabashedly expressive composer," (New Yorker) Glover has created music for concert, opera, dance and theater. He has received commissions from organizations including Houston Grand Opera, On Site Opera, The New York Youth Symphony, Washington National Opera, Milwaukee Opera Theatre, American Conservatory Theater, Mirror Visions Ensemble, Amber Sloan Dance, Ensemble Meme and the Five Boroughs Music Festival. His work has been presented in venues ranging from Rockwood Music Hall to Carnegie Hall, the Invisible Dog to the Rothko Chapel.

Glover has received numerous awards, fellowships and grants for his music from organizations including New Music USA, Meet The Composer, Foundation for Contemporary Arts, Cambodia Living Arts, Cherry Valley Artworks and Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. Current projects include original music and sound design for the immersive theater work HERE by choreographer Kelly Bartnik, and a residency with the Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival. Upcoming projects include STAY: an immersive opera with librettist Kelley Rourke for On Site Opera, a new evening-length work with pianist Kathleen Supové and playwright Erin Bregman, and a commission for mezzo-soprano Blythe Gaissert.

Photo Credit: Joan Jastrebski





