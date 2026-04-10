Green Space to Present TAKE ROOT Featuring 2026 D.I.G. Residency Artists

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Green Space will present TAKE ROOT, a curated dance series featuring new works by its 2025–2026 D.I.G. Residency Artists. The program supports choreographers through the development and presentation of original pieces created during the residency process. Performances will showcase a range of contemporary dance and movement-based work.

The performances will take place May 14–17, 2026, at Green Space, located at 37-24 24th Street in Long Island City, Queens.

The program will be divided into two lineups. Program A, presented May 14 and May 16 at 8:00 p.m., will feature works by Charlotte Aucella, Louise Heit, Will Pettigrew, and Not A Dance Company. Program B, presented May 15 at 8:00 p.m. and May 17 at 7:00 p.m., will include works by Josephine Brunner, Liiiam, Eleanor Crawford, and Chisato Fujii.

The D.I.G. Residency provides choreographers with development sessions, mentorship, and opportunities for collaboration, culminating in public performances of newly created work.

Ticketing Information

Advance tickets are $22, with day-of tickets priced at $25 (cash) or $27 (card). Tickets are available online and at the door.