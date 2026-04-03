Bechdel Project Launches FIFE CoHo Pilot Program for Artists in 2026

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Bechdel Project is launching of its FIFE CoHo (Feminism is for Everybody Cooperative Cohort) Pilot Program, a new initiative designed to expand access to creative space while actively reimagining how artists are resourced and supported. Running from April 1 through June 30, 2026, this pilot marks a bold step away from traditional nonprofit frameworks and toward a solidarity economy model rooted in mutual aid, shared investment, and collective sustainability.

The FIFE CoHo Pilot Cohort includes 15 artists who each receive 72 hours of free studio space to develop mission-aligned work. In exchange, participating artists will contribute 27 hours of volunteer service to support and scale Bechdel Project's operations, programming, shared resources and community give back. This reciprocal model affirms the value of artists not only as creators, but as essential collaborators in sustaining a thriving cultural ecosystem.

Unlike traditional residency or grant-based programs, the Bechdel Project's FIFE CoHo is designed with flexibility and real-world artistic practice in mind. Cohort members are encouraged to work across multiple projects and collaborate freely, reflecting the dynamic, interdisciplinary nature of contemporary creative work. By removing rigid project constraints, the program fosters experimentation, cross-pollination, and deeper community engagement.

The FIFE CoHo Pilot Program is part of Bechdel Project's ongoing commitment to supporting women, non-binary, and underrepresented storytellers through innovative, equitable, and community-driven approaches. As the organization continues to evolve in response to the needs of its artists, the FIFE CoHo represents a meaningful experiment in what a more just and collaborative arts infrastructure can look like.

For more information about Bechdel Project and the FIFE CoHo Pilot Program, visit www.bechdelproject.org.