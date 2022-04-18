Young Jean Lee's STRAIGHT WHITE MEN Will Play Toowoomba

A group of local Toowoomba actors are set to perform in the Broadway comedy 'STRAIGHT WHITE MEN' this July.

Recent faces to the Empire stage, 'We Will Rock You's Tristan James and Justin Tamblyn join forces with 'Priscilla's Brendan Thomas-Ryland in what is set to be a hilarious night of entertainment.

The star-studded cast will take on the roles of father and sons in the dysfunctional family drama, 'STRAIGHT WHITE MEN'. Four men, one house and a Christmas long weekend - what could possibly go wrong.

Last performed in Queensland at La Boite, back in 2016, the show was met with positive but mixed reviews. Part satire, part political experiment, the piece grants audiences both a belly of laughs and some big questions to take away.

"I think laughter is the key to any thought-provoking theatre - comedy is made to push the boundaries," commented the producer, Trent Sellars.

Trent Sellars, also a familiar face on the Toowoomba stage, last performed as the British dad, Harry, in Empire Theatre's 'Mamma Mia!' in 2020.

"We have a line-up of fantastic Toowoomba comedians with James, Tamblyn and Thomas-Ryland. Match that against Evan Hollis, playing their father Ed, who can tear at the heartstrings with a single line of dialogue, and you have the perfect blend of performers to make this show a hit."

While the show won't be everyone's cup of tea, rated MA15+ for coarse language and adult themes, it does promise to be a raging good time. As written into the script by playwright Young Jean Lee, upon entering the venue, the audience is engulfed by club-like music by high profile female rappers and hip hop artists.

For more information about the show, or to purchase tickets, visit: www.ouryakka.com