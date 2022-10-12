The Wharf Revue Team Is LOOKING FOR ALBANESE In QPAC's Playhouse

Queensland Performing Arts Centre has announced that The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese is set to pack the Playhouse with side-splitting political punch and puns from 21 to 25 February 2023.

After more than two decades of hilarious irreverence and a little COVID-related hiccup, The Wharf Revue comedy powerhouse created by the masters of musical satire, Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott is returning to Brisbane in 2023 and playing for the first time at QPAC.

It's a new dawn, a new day, and a new captain at the helm of the ship of state. And what a state we're in! Inflation, rising interest rates, conflict in Ukraine, climate disaster, culture wars, COVID 19-20-21-22-23, and a looming World War Three... Could things get any worse? Absolutely! Neighbours has finished!

But there is a light on the horizon: The Wharf Revue is back! Inspired by the new national spirit of optimism that lasted for a week, the team is as keen as mustard to once again tackle the big-picture issues with The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese heading to QPAC's Playhouse after its Sydney and Canberra seasons, as part of a 2023 national tour.

Said the Revue creators, "Whether he's Albo Baggins tackling the Mountain of Debt, down a rabbit hole in Wonderland or fighting a turf war in Inner West Side Story, Australia's favourite new PM is ably supported by Tanya, Chris, Tony, Jim and Katy. Not so much by Jacqui, Allegra and Pauline on the very cross benches. And let's not mention King Charles, Vladimir, Boris and Joe - oh bugger, we just did."

The Wharf Revue has fake news, fake hair and real laughs in abundance. No one is safe and no topic is taboo in this show of sketches, songs and side-splitting satire.

Following the success of Jonathan Biggins' one man show The Gospel According to Paul presented at QPAC in 2019 and 2021, seats at this latest show by the acclaimed The Wharf Revue team are sure to be in hot demand. Tickets are on sale now at qpac.com.au or phone 136-246.