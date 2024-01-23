The Wharf Revue Returns to QPAC With PRIDE IN PREJUDICE

Performances run 5-9 March.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

The Wharf Revue Returns to QPAC With PRIDE IN PREJUDICE

Much-loved satirical collective, The Wharf Revue will return to Queensland Performing Arts Centre’s (QPAC) Playhouse from 5 to 9 March 2024 with its latest season Pride in Prejudice TM.


With over twenty-three years' experience in the political satire space, Australia’s most trusted revue-based practitioners continue the tradition with this year’s hilarious offering in which no media or political identity is safe! 


The Revue creators advise that satirical content is up by 7%, the average laughter quotient is indexed at 8.3% over the forward estimates, but The Wharf Revue defies the cost-of-living pressure by keeping the ticket price at the same level as last year. 


"Take that, Michele Bullock: today’s comedy at yesterday’s prices. NO deposit, NO interest! *,” the team said. 


“There are no jokes written by ChatGPT and no sketches outsourced to PWC. Pride in Prejudice is also completely gluten-free, suitable for the lactose intolerant and no animals were harmed during the production process.” 


Following a sold-out QPAC debut season by The Wharf Revue of Looking for Albanese in 2023, tickets to Pride in Prejudice are expected to be in equally hot demand.


Don’t miss this latest production by the acclaimed Wharf Revue, in a limited season from 5 to 9 March in QPAC’s Playhouse. Tickets at Click Here or phone 136 246.




