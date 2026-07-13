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THE LION KING to Return to Brisbane's QPAC for First Time in Over a Decade

The six-time Tony Award-winning production will play Queensland Performing Arts Centre in a new season.

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THE LION KING to Return to Brisbane's QPAC for First Time in Over a Decade

Disney's THE LION KING, the world's #1 musical, is coming to  Brisbane, bringing with it the spectacle, artistry and unforgettable music that has redefined  musical theatre on a global scale. 

More than ten years after the six-time Tony Award winning production was last on stage at  Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC), a new generation of theatregoers will join long time fans in experiencing this epic theatrical masterpiece with performances from Sunday 15  November 2026. 

Tickets for the Brisbane Season of THE LION KING go on sale from 9.00am on Thursday 23 July 2026. 

The 2014 season of THE LION KING at QPAC received a remarkable reception in Brisbane,  breaking records by selling more tickets in a single day than any show before it and going on to  completely sell out its 19-week season. 

This production marks the second run of THE LION KING in Brisbane and the third time the show has been staged in Australia. Internationally THE LION KING has been seen by more than 124 million people worldwide, a testament to the lasting power of the show’s storytelling. 

THE LION KING is the second highest selling show in QPAC history, behind only The Phantom  of the Opera (1996). Now the production returns, giving Queensland audiences the chance to  make their way back to Pride Rock. 

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