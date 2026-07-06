GILBERT & SULLIVAN: A SOIREE OF SONG & SATIRE to Open at QPAC Brisbane

NEW! Brisbane Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brisbane & beyond. Sign Up

Prospero Arts has announced the arrival of Gilbert & Sullivan: A Soiree of Song & Satire, coming to QPAC from September 6-9, with pre-sale tickets being released at 10am today.

The production promises an evening of elegance, wit, and iconic melodies - marking Prospero Arts' newest and most anticipated addition to Brisbane's cultural calendar this spring.

Following a successful season in Melbourne with Opera Australia, Prospero Arts is recreating the acclaimed production exclusively for Brisbane audiences, inviting them to experience the delightfully dizzying, wonderfully witty, and downright joyful concert celebration of the undisputed kings of theatrical chaos, Gilbert & Sullivan, for themselves.

This production directed by Stuart Maunder AM and Musical Director James Dobinson, features a stellar cast of beloved Queensland stars and national stage royalty, accompanied by a 19-piece orchestra on stage.

Stuart Maunder says, 'audiences can expect world-class vocals, romance and a lot of laughs - a show guaranteed to have audiences singing along with a smile.'

'Whether you're a lifelong Gilbert & Sullivan fan, or a theatre newcomer looking for a night of whimsy and delight - this is a show for you,' Maunder said.

'The world could always do with a little more silliness, a little more beauty and a lot more music. That's exactly what this show offers, and we can't wait for Brisbane to experience it with us,' he said.

Musical Maestro James Dobinson says the production showcases Gilbert & Sullivan at their musical best, celebrating the composers' wit through unforgettable melodies and rich orchestral arrangements.

"These are songs that have delighted audiences for generations. They're clever, beautiful and endlessly entertaining, and hearing them performed live by such an exceptional cast and the onstage orchestra is a true delight,' Dobinson said.

Starring some of Australia's most celebrated voices, the production features West Side Story on Sydney Harbour stars Billy Bourchier and Nina Korbe, Ben Mingay from Packed to the Rafters, Pirates of Penzance and Opera Australia's The Magic Flute, soprano Cassandra Seidemann, internationally renowned bass-baritone Jason Barry-Smith and the genre-defying vocalist Irena Lysiuk.

Gilbert & Sullivan: A Soiree of Song & Satire is a show not to be missed. With a strictly limited run of 4 shows only, theatre-goers are encouraged to grab tickets before they sail away.

Need more Australia - Brisbane Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...