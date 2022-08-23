SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to QPAC in November

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and new Brisbane-based theatre production company Prospero Arts today announced the company's inaugural stage production, Singin' in the Rain - In Concert exclusive to Brisbane this November.

This all-new concert version of the ever-popular musical Singin' in the Rain will take to the stage in QPAC's Concert Hall from 11 to 13 November celebrating the 70th anniversary of the much-loved classic film, made famous by the late great Gene Kelly.

Audiences will experience some of Australia's finest tapping and dance talent, featuring stunning choreography and timeless songs adored by generations including Good Morning, Make 'em Laugh, Gotta Dance and the classic Singin' In The Rain.

This concert production will showcase the talents of top calibre performers including Bobby Fox (Jersey Boys, Riverdance, Hot Shoe Shuffle) as Don Lockwood, Angelique Cassimatis (A Chorus Line, Strictly Ballroom, Hair) as Kathy Selden and Mark Hill (West Side Story, Tap Pack, Muriel's Wedding the Musical) as Cosmo Brown. The role of Lina Lamont and further ensemble cast are yet to be announced.

The production will be directed by industry veteran and Sydney dance genius, Cameron Mitchell, and feature a richly memorable musical score performed by an on-stage orchestra, under the baton of nationally acclaimed conductor Vanessa Scammell.

Two out of the three announced leads originate from Queensland, (Bobby Fox is from Sydney), and the ensemble will look to heavily showcase local talent.

Prospero Arts Managing Director, Co-Founder of PowerArts and accomplished performer, Hayley Johnson of BMD's Power family said she was proud to bring the premiere season of Singin' in the Rain - In Concert to Queensland audiences, in partnership with QPAC, as the first offering by the newly formed commercial production company.

"Formed as a separate entity alongside BMD's PowerArts, Prospero's goal is to renew the landscape of professional musical theatre in Brisbane by garnering the best of Australia's national talent-pool and presenting a sustainable annual program of elevated concert version musicals," said Hayley.

"Having built BMD, Australia's largest tier two construction contractor right here in Brisbane, along with arts investment organisation, PowerArts, we felt the time was right to establish a commercial production company that would provide opportunities for Brisbane's local talent to work in their own backyard on exceptional musical productions of a national standard.

"Prospero Arts builds on my family's commitment to establishing entities and businesses which help make Brisbane a wonderful place to live, work and play.

"We essentially want to create a stepping stone for local artists so they can have greater access to high calibre short season work right here in Brisbane.

"Singin' in the Rain - In Concert is a perfect fit as our first production. It is one of my all-time favourite musicals and it is a dream to bring it to QPAC.

"We have assembled a stellar line-up of cast and creatives and we invite audiences to enjoy the uplifting story and timeless songs as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the beloved film," she said.

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said partnering with Prospero for the presentation of Singin' in the Rain - In Concert fitted perfectly with the organisation's commitment to nurturing and developing the Queensland arts industry.

"As the state's leading performing arts organisation, QPAC is committed to working with local arts companies to present and create quality new work and provide ongoing opportunities for the industry," said Mr Kotzas.

"The Power family through BMD and PowerArts has had a longstanding relationship with QPAC and their investment has supported many major productions in our city.

"Musicals are a mainstay of QPAC and this is a wonderful opportunity for Brisbane to take a leading role in the development of musical theatre work made locally.

"We are delighted to welcome Prospero as Australia's newest theatre producer and partner with them to present their first work in our Concert Hall."

This toe-tapping concert makes a splash on QPAC's Concert Hall stage for four shows only from 11 to 13 November 2022.

Tickets on sale this Thursday 25 August at 9.00am via qpac.com.au or phone 136 246.