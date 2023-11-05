QSE Brings Back SHAKESPEARE PICK AND (RE)MIX at Wynnum Fringe

Performances run 18th & 25th November.

By: Nov. 05, 2023

Shakespeare Pick and (re)Mix at Wynnum Fringe! to run 18th & 25th November at The Jayco Lunchbox (George Clayton Park, 55 Upper Esplanade, Manly QLD 4179).

Macbeth, Hamlet, Romeo, and Juliet walk into a bar...

Calling Shakespeare lovers, Shakespeare loathers, and everyone in between!

Come on down to The Jayco Lunchbox and join the company for a dose of rambunctious laughter, ridiculous antics, and audience-choice fun as part of Wynnum Fringe.

QSE's Shorts' actors will transform Shakespeare's most popular works into highly physical, bite-size fun where the audience chooses which short makes the stage! You won't see that anywhere else!

Audiences first saw Pick and (re)Mix last year at both the Anywhere and Brisbane Fringe festivals to a widely positive response:
"10/10, it was a lovely high energy and exciting night!"
"An easily accessible professional production."
"Combined music and mayhem with the considerable skill of the QSE actors."

Now, after the success of 2022, Shakespeare Pick and (re)Mix is back for Wynnum's exciting Fringe festival! No matter which story is chosen, there will be guaranteed hijinks, musical interludes, dance numbers, and wooden-sword-wheeling for audiences to enjoy and delivered with the ensemble's trademark clarity and accessibility.

Find out more and get your tickets at the link below.

Shakespeare Pick and (re)Mix!

Director - Rebecca Murphy
Cast - Angus Thorburn, Meg Bennett,
Leah Fitzgerald-Quinn, Rebekah Schmidt,
Liliana Macarone, Rebecca Murphy and
Dudley Powell

Event Dates and Times:
Saturday 18th November @ 5:15pm
Saturday 25th November @ 4pm

Tickets:
from $25




