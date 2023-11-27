Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Brisbane Awards

By: Nov. 27, 2023

PASIONES: An Improvised Telenovela Comes to PIP Theatre

Pasiones: An Improvised Telenovela is a spicy, dramatic comedy that showcases love, scandal, and heart. The captivating plot and characters are created on the spot and based on the audience's suggestions! This Christmas season at PIP Theatre, Pasiones promises to be nice, but a little bit naughty.

This talented improv troupe is from diverse cultural backgrounds: Janette McBride is Filipina-Australian, Pablo DE JESUS is Brazilian, Lydia Chan is Chinese-Australian, Ciaran Kowald is New Caledonian-Australian, and Becky Beverley is Australian. They are also joined by the improvised musical accompaniment of Glenn Stephens who is a former improviser. The cast have backgrounds in theatre, film, television, and improv comedy. They are a tight-knit group who know how to read each other well and create a strong storyline that allures each other's characters and their audiences.

Founders and co-producers of Pasiones, McBride and DE JESUS, were inspired to create the show in 2022, as their cultural backgrounds are obsessed with telenovelas, teleseryes, and K-dramas. They performed in and won Cage Matches at Big Fork Theatre, and earlier this year at the Brisbane Improv Festival, Pasiones even performed a 15-minute express drama! At PIP Theatre, Pasiones will be performing in two one-hour shows at PIP Theatre's Toucan Club, their first annual cabaret and live arts festival featuring over 20 different acts.

Audiences can expect a sultry, naughty, and funny telenovela that explores the delicious scandals we all love about soap operas: love triangles, heartbreak, and revenge. This is a fully improvised show, so you won't see anything like it again!

Pasiones: An Improvised Telenovela is performing at PIP Theatre, Park Road, Milton at 7pm on Thursday 14 December and 7pm Friday 22 December 2023.




