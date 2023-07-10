METAVERSE OF MAGIC Comes to QPAC in 2024

Metaverse of Magic, a major new theatrical production combining spectacular magic, breathtaking illusions, stunning stagecraft and cutting-edge technology will tour across Australia from November 2023, appearing in Queensland Performing Arts Centre’s (QPAC’s) Concert Hall from 4 January 2024.



Bringing together the most renowned magicians from around the globe including Japan, Taiwan, the Netherlands and New Zealand as well as online sensation Ash Hodgkinson AKA Ash Magic, as Lennox, this game-changing theatrical event is an astounding magic extravaganza where the power of imagination has no limits.



“This is a major new form of entertainment – an extraordinary world-first interactive magic spectacular with a production team that includes Eddie Perfect that has to be seen to be believed,” said Producer and Co-creator Suzanne Jones.



“Discussions are ongoing, but we are delighted to reveal that after the Australian tour, Metaverse of Magic will be touring internationally including London’s West End, North America, the Middle East and Asia,” she added.



Audience members can use their personal smart devices to have the unique opportunity to actively take part in the performance. Joining forces with the incredible i-Gen magician Lennox and the all-knowing Game Master DIGI, they will embark on a thrilling quest to reveal the secrets of the four masters of illusion and strive to gain access to the prestigious Inner Realm. Level up, earn points and rewards, and ultimately unlock the secrets of all magic – past, present, and future.



QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said the Centre was delighted that Metaverse of Magic will be coming to Brisbane this January.



“Metaverse of Magic will immerse audience members in cutting-edge magic and invite them to join in gaming challenges,” he said.



“The production is an exciting project to be a part of, and we are looking forward to co-presenting it with the JONES Theatrical Group to Queensland audiences this summer. This group is renowned for presenting innovative live entertainment, and this new production will be no exception,” he said.



Ash Hodgkinson AKA Ash Magic is a magician, actor and entertainer who has amassed an extraordinary 10 million followers on TikTok, close to 2.9 million followers on YouTube and close to 200,000 million likes for his videos that have been viewed over three billion times. In 2021, Ash starred as Henry Harrod in the Australian drama series RFDS and in 2022 Ash also featured in Heartbreak High as Ben.



The production also features a hand-picked variety of some of the world’s best magicians, entertainers and large-scale illusionists including Tokyo’s Hara Hiroki who featured on the BBC series The Magicians and America’s Got Talent, past recipient of the World Champion of Card Magic award Taiwan’s Horret Wu, Jarred Fell from New Zealand, Australia’s own Charli Ashby plus Sabine Van Diemen from The Netherlands.



Producers JONES Theatrical Group are responsible for creating and producing some of the world’s favourite and most innovative live performances both in Australia and internationally including Broadway and the West End. Established by Suzanne Jones, JONES Theatrical Group’s current and previous award-winning performances include The Wizard of Oz and The Cher Show on the West End, the Tony Award-winning production of Oklahoma!, Chicago, 9 to 5, The Lifespan of a Fact on Broadway, The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady, Pippin and King Lear starring Sir Ian McKellen.



Tickets on sale to the public from Thursday 27 July from 9am via qpac.com.au or phone 136 246.

Season Information

Click Here

Presented by JONES Theatrical Group and QPAC

When: From 4 January 2024

Where: Concert Hall, QPAC, Queensland Cultural Centre, South Bank, Brisbane

Running time: Two hours, including a 20-minute interval

Age suitability: 5+

Please note this production contains theatrical smoke, fog effects, strobe lighting, loud music, pyrotechnics and magic.

National Tour Locations

Sydney Coliseum Theatre: from 7 November 2023

Canberra Theatre Centre: from 22 November 2023

QPAC Concert Hall: from 4 January 2024

Cast and Creatives

Starring Ash Hodgkinson AKA Ash Magic, Charli Ashby, Hara Hiroki, Horret Wu, Jarred Fell and Sabine van Dieman

Producer and Co-creator | Suzanne Jones

Director and Co-creator | Siobhan Ginty

Associate Director and Co-Creator | Del Wynegar

Additional script | Eddie Perfect