JERSEY BOYS Reimagined With Stellar Cast And Creative Team Struts Into QPAC This February

Prospero Arts and Queensland Performing Arts Centre have announced Jersey Boys, The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will be presented in QPAC's Concert Hall from 8 to 11 February 2024.

Following the success of The Wizard of Oz - In Concert and Singin' in the Rain – In Concert, Brisbane based Prospero Arts will produce an all new reimagined, semi-staged concert production of the Broadway sensation Jersey Boys to be directed by the multiple award-winning Martin Croft with choreography by Queensland's own Dan Venz.



The international musical phenomenon Jersey Boys takes audiences behind the scenes – and behind the music – of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.



With musical supervision by the incomparable David Young, the awe-inspiring script and score will be interpreted by some of Australia's most sought-after musical theatre performers; supported by an eleven-piece band on stage and led by acclaimed musical director and conductor James Dobinson.



Prospero Arts Director Hayley Johnson said she was thrilled to bring the sensational Jersey Boys to the Concert Hall stage as the third production in the Prospero Arts and QPAC In Concert Series.



“After successful In Concert presentations with QPAC in 2022 and 2023, we were keen for our next production to be a Jukebox Musical – with a great and inspiring story – that was full of iconic songs. Jersey Boys is from that really special era in pop music that paved the way for so many of the songs and artists that have made an unprecedented mark in the history of popular music,” said Ms Johnson.



“Our reimagined semi-staged production means that, unlike a full staged musical, there will be minimum set and staging, which really puts the spotlight on the story, the choreography and of course the hit songs played by a live orchestra on the Concert Hall stage supporting the artists.



“We are thrilled with our lead cast who are all very familiar with Jersey Boys' roles in the professional arena. Most of the cast are either originally from Brisbane and are coming back, or they've moved to Brisbane following a long career interstate and overseas, with a couple of local up and comers too.



“There's a wealth of experience across the board which means that Brisbane audiences are in for the real deal - Jersey Boys brought to you by the best in the biz,” Ms Johnson added.



The largely-Queensland cast for Jersey Boys includes; Josh Mulheran (Mamma Mia, Jersey Boys) as Frankie Valli, Connor Crawford (Jersey Boys) as Tommy DeVito, Glaston Toft (Jersey Boys) as Nick Massi, Jack Saunders (Jersey Boys on cruise ships across the globe) as Bob Gaudio, Glen Hill (Jersey Boys) as Bob Crew, Emma Wilby (2023 Griffith University Queensland Conservatorium Musical Theatre Graduate) as Francine, Loren Hunter (SIX – The Musical, The Wizard of Oz – In Concert) as Mary and Sophie Perkins (QPAC's Spirit of Christmas, Carrie the Musical, Griffith University Queensland Conservatorium Musical Theatre Graduate). Further cast are to be announced.



Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons had a look, an attitude and a sound that no-one had ever witnessed before. And since their first big hit in the 1960s, their music has continued to transcend generations.



Featuring all the group's greatest hits including “Sherry”, “Big Girls Don't Cry”, “Can't Take My Eyes Off You”, and “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night)”, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop music history.



Winner of four Tony Awards, and an Olivier and Helpmann Award for Best Musical, Jersey Boys remains one of the longest running shows on Broadway.



Don't miss Prospero Arts' reimagined semi-staged concert production of Jersey Boys exclusively in Brisbane in QPAC's Concert Hall from 8 – 11 February 2024. Tickets are on sale from 10.00am today (Thursday 30 November) at Click Here or phone 136 246.