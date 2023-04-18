Expect The Unexpected At The Sunshine Coast Chamber Music Festival This June

Get ready to soak up the vibrant energy of the Sunshine Coast Chamber Music Festival as it returns for its third year. Over the King's Birthday long weekend from Friday 9th to Sunday 11th June, the festival will delight music enthusiasts with a range of bespoke events held in stunning natural locations and intimate venues across the Sunshine Coast.

This year's program promises to be an innovative and immersive experience, blending contemporary and classical chamber music with site-specific, cross-form, and cross-cultural elements. It will bring for the first time ever in the same Festival three of Queensland's finest chamber orchestras and ensembles - Camerata, the Southern Cross Soloists and Topology!

They are joined by a stunning array of world-class musicians and companies, including Alex Raineri, Chris Williams, the DeepBlue Orchestra, Zen Zen Zo Physical Theatre, the Beier-Griffin-Pollak Trio, and a stunning line-up of First Nations artists including Deline Briscoe, Emma Donovan, Fred Leone, and local Kabi Kabi songman Lyndon Davis (see the full program here).

Artistic Director Lynne Davies said, "Our 2023 festival provides visitors with a range of unforgettable and inspiring experiences by programming a world-class line up of musicians and connecting them with the special places, people and the cultures of the Sunshine Coast region. My advice is The Sunshine Coast is the perfect location so pack your bag and join us for a long and luxurious weekend of music, sunshine, food and wine."

Expect the unexpected as you are taken on a stunning journey through beautifully bespoke performances in natural landscapes.