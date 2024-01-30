Circa Celebrates 20th Year With WHAT WILL HAVE BEEN at QPAC

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and Circa will present a limited season of the international hit What Will Have Been in the Playhouse from 13 to 17 March, fresh from a sold-out three month tour of France.



For its performers, this is the most challenging show in Circa’s repertoire. Three acrobats join a violinist on a bare stage in a production that has received critical acclaim across France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.



Circa acrobats Daniel O’Brien, Kimberley Rossi and Zac Stephens will be accompanied live on stage by Queensland Symphony Orchestra First Violin Rebecca Seymour – who was involved in the creative development of the show that brings together Bach and Vivaldi with a contemporary playlist.



Directed by Circa Artistic Director Yaron Lifschitz, What Will Have Been explores the futur antérieur (future perfect), both a grammatical case and contemporary philosophy which intrigued Lifschitz when he was creating the work with the Circa Ensemble.



An unstable sense of a presence sparked by futur antérieur translates to three acrobats searching for balance in a topsy turvy world, through a sublime display of interlocking bodies, awe-inspiring movement and pure physical beauty.



The season will be a hometown premiere for Circa, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2024, and has enjoyed rave reviews and sold-out houses in more than 40 countries, performing for over 1.5 million people over this time.



Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch congratulated globally acclaimed Queensland company Circa on its successful international touring, and encouraged Queensland audiences to engage with the powerful storytelling and artistry of What Will Have Been being presented at QPAC.



“Circa Contemporary Circus creates awe inspiring performances combining circus, dance, theatre and live music in collaboration with other exceptional Queensland arts organisations like the Queensland Symphony Orchestra,” Minister Enoch said.



“The Queensland Government is proud to invest in Circa to support the growth of one the state’s major performing arts companies, boost Queensland’s reputation as a cultural tourism destination, and support our arts and cultural sector to shine on the worldwide stage of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”



Lifschitz said with the show touring to great success internationally, it had naturally grown richer over time, and QPAC audiences could expect real moments of beauty and an emotionally charged performance.



"The show has this force to it that feels like you’re really in the presence of three people bringing their whole selves to the show. And then, of course, Rebecca Seymour playing violin live on stage adds such depth to it,” Mr Lifschitz said.



“It’s got this slightly beautiful, haunted sort of wistfulness; and at the same time, it has full-on muscularity and strength – and all these things aren’t usually seen together.”



Tickets are on sale now at qpac.com.au or 136 246.