Changing the Conversation Returns to QPAC

Following a successful season in 2023, Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and Multicultural Australia has announced the return of Changing the Conversation, a four-part series unpacking issues affecting all Australians.



Featuring facilitator led panels of thought leaders, Changing the Conversation explores a wide range of topics that captivate audiences and challenge views.



Multicultural Australia CEO, Christine Castley, envisions the 2024 series as an opportunity for Queenslanders to think critically about nation building.



“This series is a chance for people from across our community to engage in important and complex conversations about the state of Australia and the future we collectively and individually hope to build,” Ms Castley said.



“We are keen to delve into the conversations and debates that many of us are having at our dinner tables and in our workplaces.



“I am confident that the topics we explore will resonate with Queenslanders and help provide better connection with lived experiences and worldviews of people from different backgrounds.”



QPAC Chief Executive, John Kotzas AM, said the Centre was pleased to partner with Multicultural Australia to present the second Changing the Conversation series as part of a multi-year partnership aimed at providing accessible and inclusive experiences through the arts.



“Cultural institutions are essential to vibrant communities and healthy democracies. For QPAC, it is important to offer a rich and diverse program of live performance and conversation events that provides entertainment as well as opportunities to experience other viewpoints.



“The 2024 conversation series promises stimulating and thought-provoking discussions that will explore different perspectives and dimensions of our multicultural society on relevant, challenging and important topics for us all,” Mr Kotzas said.



This year’s lineup promises to mirror the rich diversity of Queensland.



“We have a fantastic lineup of experts and storytellers from across our community participating in our conversations this year,” Ms Castley said.



“From academics to leaders in the corporate, community, sports and arts sectors, we are ensuring that voices from more parts of our community are included and heard.



“Each conversation will also feature a curated performance to help contextualise the discussion and showcase the talent and diversity of our multicultural community.”



The 2024 series launches on 12 March with Changing the Game: Sport, Women, and Culture, a stimulating discussion about what happens when the world of sport, the world of women and the world of multiculturalism collide.



Discussions to follow include Culture in Conflict: World News Hits Home on 25 June, Who Are We? Identity in a Multicultural Australia on 20 August and Words That Bind: Creating Unity Through Our Many Languages on 19 November.



Tickets for all events are now available, with discounted rates for those eager to experience the entire series.



Secure your tickets today through Click Here or phone 136 246.