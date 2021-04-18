Casting Announced For MAMMA MIA! at The Star Gold Coast This June

Casting has been announced for Mamma Mia! playing a limited season at The Star Gold Coast this summer.

Madeline Grice, was crowned the lead role of Sophie Sheridan during MAMMA MIA!'s Star Search last month. Joining her will be Lakota Johnson in the role of Sky.

Jayde Westaby will play Donna Sheridan, with Sean Mulligan as Sam Carmichael, James Shaw as Harry Bright, and Sandro Colarelli as Bill Austin.

The cast also includes Kyra Thompson 'Ali', Alicia Fox 'Lisa', DonAlex Vilitama 'Pepper' and Zane Powell, Jackson Brash, Maddi Coleman, Ryley Shaw, Carla Doyle, Selin Doygun, David Cuny, Shyan Andrews, and Aurelie Roque in the ensemble.

Performances run June 26-July 11. Learn more and book at https://www.mammamiamusical.com.au/.

On a small Greek island, Sophie dreams of a perfect wedding - one which includes her father giving her away. The problem? Sophie doesn't know who he is! Her mother Donna, the former lead singer of the 1970s pop group Donna and the Dynamos, refuses to talk about the past, so Sophie decides to take matters into her own hands. Sneaking a peek in her mother's old diaries, she discovers three possible fathers: Sam, Bill, and Harry. She secretly invites all three to the wedding, convinced that she'll know her father when she sees him. But when all three turn up, it may not be as clear as she thought! Told through the legendary music of ABBA, Mamma Mia! has become a worldwide sensation that has audiences everywhere dancing.