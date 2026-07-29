WHICH SIDE Protest Music Series to Return to The Burren in Somerville
Damon & Naomi, The Hazel Project and other acts join house band The Paid Protesters at the Somerville venue.
Which Side?: A Protest Music Teach-Out will return with another powerful night of music, storytelling, and solidarity on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at The Burren Backroom. What began as an experiment in blending protest songs with conversation has evolved into a vital monthly gathering — a place where artists and audiences come together to listen, reflect, and organize through music.
Inspired by Which Side Are You On?: 20th Century American History in 100 Protest Songs by journalist and author James Sullivan, the series uses historic protest music as a launch point for live performance and dialogue about the role of songs in movements for justice, resistance, and social change. Each month, participating musicians perform one song drawn from Sullivan's book alongside an original or contemporary protest song, drawing direct lines between past struggles and the present moment.
The August show will include performances by Damon & Naomi, The Hazel Project, The Croaks, Dom the Composer, Eric Martin (The Neats), and Emily Marvosh. All performers will be backed by the talented house band The Paid Protesters.
Produced by Joyce Linehan, Jon Lupfer, and Sullivan, the 90-minute program combines live performance, commentary, and audience participation, creating a space that's equal parts concert, teach-in, and community meeting. Now in its second year, the series celebrated its anniversary in July with a special performance sponsored by the ACLU of Massachusetts.
|
The Who's Tommy
Emerson Colonial Theatre (5/04-5/16)
|
Come From Away
North Shore Music Theatre (9/16-9/27) VIDEOS
|
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Academy of Music Theatre (11/18-11/18)
|
Lovesong
The Unicorn Theatre (7/22-8/23)
|
Wicked
Citizens Opera House (9/23-11/15)
|
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre (7/30-8/23)
|
BETRAYAL
Gloucester Stage Company (7/09-8/01)
|
Alchemy: Classical Meets Jazz
Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival (8/13-8/13)
|
The Seth Rudetsky Concert Series featuring Norm Lewis
'62 Center for Theatre & Dance (8/08-8/08)
|
Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird
Huntington Theatre (10/08-11/08)