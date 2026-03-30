The Second Annual Pike GrungeFest Returns To Indian Ranch

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Pike GrungeFest will return to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, August 1, 2026. The day-long festival features tributes to iconic grunge acts including Schism (Tool tribute), Rotten Apple (Alice In Chains tribute), Lounge Fly (Stone Temple Pilots tribute), and Drown (Smashing Pumpkins tribute).

Schism is the world's first and longest national touring tribute to Tool, celebrating 25 years of performing Tool's music. Not many cover or tribute bands out there ever attempt to engage in the raw talent, mysticism, math and magic that is Tool, but if you talk to four brave souls from New York City (Keith Williams - Guitar, Nick Serr - Vocals, Joe Cunningham - Bass, Donald Pusateri - Drums) their love and passion for this music led them to form Schism. If you've never had the chance to see Tool live, here's your local opportunity, and truly a job well done.

Rotten Apple is a collaboration of incredibly talented musicians recreating the legendary music of Alice In Chains. In October 2020, Rotten Apple started out as an idea to pay tribute to one of the most distinctive sounds to ever come out of the Seattle music scene. What started as a humble idea, has now morphed into a full-blown ensemble of incredibly talented musicians. They are dedicated to delivering an authentic tribute to the legendary rock act.

Lounge Fly is the premier tribute to Stone Temple Pilots, and is proud to present fans of STP with an authentic musical and visual experience that transports them directly back to the 90's. Lounge Fly plays all of the hits and the deep cuts that made STP one of the greatest rock bands of the 90's (and beyond). Whether you remember STP from MTV and the radio, or you're a die-hard fan, Lounge Fly is a show you do not want to miss. Hailing from the Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey area, Lounge Fly is the most authentic Stone Temple Pilots tribute band performing today.

DROWN is the Northeast's ONLY Smashing Pumpkins tribute band touring the U.S. Delivering the sound, energy, and emotion of one of the most iconic alt-rock bands of the '90s. From Gish to Mellon Collie, their live shows capture the depth, distortion, and dynamic spirit that defined a generation. DROWN is a full-throttle experience that channels the heart of the Pumpkins' legacy.