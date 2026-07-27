The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Brad Mastrangelo and More Set for Spire Center This Fall

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​The Spire Center for Performing Arts revealed five different events that go on sale Saturday, August 1 at 6;00 AM. With The Manhattan Short Film Festival September 30 & October 1; The Fabulous Thunderbirds November 5; Nervous Eaters + the documentary Life on the Other Planet November 13; Gary Ho! Ho! Hoey Rockin Holiday Show November 22; and comedian Brad MastrangeloNovember 27. The Spire Center has a show on sale that satisfies every culture lover's palate. Tickets for all shows at the Spire Center are available at spirecenter.org.

MANHATTAN SHORT 2026

On September 30 and October 1, The Spire Center's Film Series joins over 500 other venues across the world to screen MANHATTAN SHORT 2026—the world's first global film festival. Ten short films exploring a wide range of topics will be screened, and viewers around the globe will cast their votes for Best Film and Best Actor. Winners will be announced on October 4.

The shorts include dramatic and comedic takes on migration, reconciliation, housing prices, parenthood, and the price of silence, along with stories about growing into adulthood, murderous mothers, fantastical griffins, and even a film asking, "What is it about golf anyway?"

Kim Wilson: A Tribute to Chicago Blues

Kim Wilson, legendary harmonica virtuoso and frontman of The Fabulous Thunderbirds, brings what may be his most personally meaningful tour yet to The Spire Center on November 5. The "A Tribute to Chicago Blues" tour represents a homecoming for Wilson, who began his career playing alongside the pioneers of the Chicago blues sound during its golden era.

The tour will feature a mix of classic favorites and deeper cuts from the Chicago blues catalog. "There will be a lot more traditional songs in the set," Wilson explains. "We haven't decided exactly how we're going to mix it up yet, but I'm hoping I can do this for a little while, to be honest with you."

Nervous Eaters & Life On The Other Planet

On November 13, The Spire Center presents one of Boston's seminal 1970s punk-rock bands, Nervous Eaters, performing live. The concert will be followed by a screening of Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Vincent Straggas' latest feature-length documentary, Life On The Other Planet, the definitive history of Boston rock 'n' roll's greatest era.

Following the film, attendees can enjoy a Q&A with director Vincent Straggas and Nervous Eaters members Steve Cataldo and Brad Hallen.

Brad Mastrangelo

Brad Mastrangelo, a staple of both the New England and national comedy scene, comes to The Spire Center on November 27. Having performed in Las Vegas, New York, Hollywood, Atlantic City, and major comedy clubs across the country, Mastrangelo has appeared on Comedy Central, written for The Tonight Show, and regularly performs on cruise ships.

His observational comedy draws on stories of family, marriage, fatherhood, and everyday life.

Gary Hoey's Ho! Ho! Hoey Rockin' Holiday Show

Gary's Ho! Ho! Hoey Rockin' Holiday Show returns to The Spire Center on November 22. A holiday tradition for more than three decades, the show celebrates Hoey's pioneering role in instrumental rock holiday music, beginning with the first full-length rock instrumental album of holiday classics.

Each winter, Hoey's high-energy Ho! Ho! Hoey Rockin' Holiday Tour brings together festive spirit and electrifying guitar performances in a holiday tradition enjoyed by families and audiences around the world.

Additional Upcoming Events

Other upcoming events at The Spire include Karla Bonoff (August 1); Omari Banks (August 2); Lisa Bastoni (August 3); THE MUSIC OF The Beach Boys featuring PET SOUNDS LIVE (August 7); Grace Kelly (August 8); Tom Rush (August 9); Keegan James Blood; Larry McCray (August 14); Hey 19! – Steely Dan Tribute (August 15); Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads; Alexandr Misko (August 20); Ruthie Foster (August 21); CountryFest with Thompson Square and more (August 22); Time in a Bottle: Songs of the '70s with Swearingen & Kelli (August 28); Improv Asylum (August 29); Cantrip and Low Lily (September 5); Chris Knight (September 10); Bearly Dead (September 15); The Young Fables (September 17); Don't Look Back: The Boston Experience (September 19); Donna the Buffalo (September 25); Young Dubliners (September 26 at 7:30 p.m., doors at 6:30 p.m.); and the Calyx Piano Trio (September 27 at 3 p.m., doors at 2 p.m.).

Additional Performances

The Spire Center for the Performing Arts also presents Zoë Lewis (Thursday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m., doors at 6:30 p.m.); Borromeo String Quartet (Sunday, November 1 at 3 p.m., doors at 2 p.m.); Balourdet Quartet (Sunday, February 21 at 3 p.m., doors at 2 p.m.); Galvin Cello Quartet (Sunday, March 7 at 3 p.m., doors at 2 p.m.); and Candlelight With Lenny Williams, Niav Maher & Friends (Sunday, March 21 at 3 p.m., doors at 2 p.m.).

Tickets & Venue Information

Tickets go on sale Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 6 a.m. Tickets for all shows are available at spirecenter.org.

The Spire is located at 25½ Court Street in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The venue is handicap accessible, with street parking and public parking lots available nearby.

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