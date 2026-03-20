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THE SECRET SHARER World Premiere Adaptation of Joseph Conrad Short Story is Coming to ArtsEmerson

Starring acclaimed actors and directed by a renowned visionary, the production will run at the Emerson Paramount Center

By: Mar. 20, 2026
THE SECRET SHARER World Premiere Adaptation of Joseph Conrad Short Story is Coming to ArtsEmerson Image

ArtsEmerson will present DNAWORKS' World Premiere performance of The Secret Sharer, a stage adaptation inspired by Joseph Conrad's celebrated short story from April 24 – May 3, 2026 at the Emerson Paramount Center's Jackie Liebergott Black Box Theater. This theatrical experience invites audiences aboard a lone ship at sea where a young captain encounters a mysterious fugitive swimmer; a stranger who may also be his mirror.

Set against the vast isolation of the open ocean, The Secret Sharer explores the fragile boundaries between duty and compassion, authority, and self-discovery. As the captain secretly shelters the man aboard his ship, the encounter becomes a profound meditation on identity, resilience, and the quiet moments that shape who we become.

the production brings Conrad's psychological drama to life, transforming a classic literary work into a dance-theatre journey that examines what it means to truly recognize ourselves in another.

 




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