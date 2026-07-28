Sun Records to Release Rare Vault Tracks from THE GENTRYS, DAVID ALLAN COE

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Sun Records has announced plans to release rare, previously unheard recordings from THE GENTRYS and DAVID ALLAN COE, drawing on material held in the label's vault.

NASHVILLE (July 28, 2026) — Sun Records continues its commitment to preserving one of the most influential catalogs in American music with two upcoming archival releases that uncover pivotal chapters in the label's history. Arriving this August and September, expanded editions from outlaw country pioneer David Allan Coe and Memphis rock favorites The Gentrys bring previously unreleased recordings, newly restored audio and long-overlooked sessions to longtime fans and a new generation of listeners.

Together, the projects reflect Sun Records' ongoing investment in celebrating the artists, recordings and stories that helped define American music while continuing to expand access to one of the industry's most storied catalogs.

'The Sun catalog is so much more than a collection of recordings; it's a living archive of American music,' said Laura Pochodylo, Director of Marketing & Strategy for Sun Records. 'With every archival release, we're preserving that history while uncovering stories that have remained untold for decades. Projects like these allow fans to experience familiar artists in new ways and discover chapters of the Sun story that have never been fully heard.'

The first release, David Allan Coe's Texas Moon (Deluxe), arrives August 21, expanding an important early chapter in the legendary outlaw artist's career. Originally recorded in 1973 for Shelby Singleton's Plantation Records, the album captured Coe performing songs by many of his greatest influences, including Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Billy Joe Shaver and Jackson Browne, backed by Coe's road band. Although the recordings were not officially released until 1977, after Coe had moved to Columbia Records, they remain an important snapshot of his formative years as a recording artist.

Pressed on vinyl for the first time in more than four decades, the deluxe edition adds previously unreleased demos from Coe's earliest Nashville recording sessions with Shelby Singleton. The project was developed as part of Sun Records' ongoing catalog restoration initiative prior to Coe's passing in April.

On September 4, Sun Records will release It's Been So Long by The Gentrys, showcasing a largely unheard chapter in the Memphis garage rock band's history. Best known for their 1965 MGM Records hit 'Keep On Dancing,' The Gentrys joined Sun Records as the label entered a new era under Shelby Singleton's ownership.

Following the dissolution of the band's original lineup, Jimmy Hart—later known worldwide as one of professional wrestling's most recognizable personalities—began a new chapter for The Gentrys after being introduced to Knox Phillips, son of Sun founder Sam Phillips. After hearing Hart perform original material, Sam Phillips helped connect the project with Shelby Singleton, leading to a new recording chapter that blended Laurel Canyon-inspired harmonies with the band's signature Memphis rock sound.

Drawn from the Sun vault, It's Been So Long features rare recordings and previously unreleased tracks produced by Knox Phillips, offering listeners an intimate look at a creative period that remained largely unheard for decades. Hart will also perform during Sun Label Group's AmericanaFest Day Party on September 16.

In advance of the album's release, Sun Records is rolling out newly remastered singles including 'Sunshine (Remastered 2026),' available now, followed by 'Two of Us (Remastered 2026)' on August 7. A special Memphis Listening Lab event celebrating the collection is scheduled for September 2 in Memphis, featuring a listening session and Q&A with Jimmy Hart.

'Finding previously unreleased recordings from David Allan Coe and The Gentrys in our tape vault is a reminder that the Sun Records story is still being written, one archive discovery at a time,' said Chase Gregory, Sr. Director of A&R/Sync for Sun Records. 'Bringing lost music like this to fans is central to how we honor and expand the label's legacy.'

Together, these releases represent Sun Records' ongoing commitment to preserving and sharing the label's extraordinary musical legacy, ensuring historically significant recordings continue to find new audiences while honoring the artists whose work helped shape American music.

Texas Moon (Deluxe) and It's Been So Long are both available for pre-order now.

About Sun Records

Established in 1952 by Sam Phillips, Sun Records is renowned for discovering music legends including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Jerry Lee Lewis. The label moved to Nashville in 1969, where it continued cultivating acclaimed artists Jeannie C. Riley, The Dixie Cups, Linda Martell, and many others.

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