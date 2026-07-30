Photos: Get a Look Inside the Design of RHINOCEROS at A.R.T.

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On July 9, the first day of Rhinoceros rehearsal, designers shared their visions for the play with the company. Rehearsals continue for A.R.T.’s new production of Eugène Ionesco’s landmark play, Rhinoceros. Rhinoceros begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, MA, on Friday, August 14 and will run through Sunday, September 27, 2026. See photos from the first rehearsal!

The Rhinoceros cast includes Harriett D. Foy (Housewife), Paul Giamatti (Jean), Peter Francis James (Grocer / Papillon), Tatiana Maslany (Daisy) Kristine Nielsen (Grocer’s Wife / Mrs. Boeuf), Alex Ross (Dudard), Clay Singer (Botard / Waiter), and John Turturro (Berenger). Britt Faulkner, David Mason, Amelia Sipkin, and Scott Stangland are understudies.

Rhinoceros will feature scenic design by Riccardo Hernández, costume design by Anita Yavich, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Fitz Patton, special effects design by Markus Maurette, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, make-up design by Kyle Krueger, fight direction by Thomas Schall, movement direction by Jill Johnson, production stage management by Ryan Gohsman, and casting by ARC / Duncan Stewart, CSA & Jarrett Reiche, CSA.

Karina Cowperthwaite is the associate director, Omid Akbari and Jessie Baldinger are the associate scenic designers, Andrew Wehling is the associate costume designer, Aaron Tacy is the associate lighting designer, and Bailey Trierweiler is the associate sound designer.

Photo credit: Margaret Hall

The set model

Riccardo Hernández, Diane Paulus, and Markus Maurette

Costume renderings and mood boards

Diane Paulus

Riccardo Hernández and Diane Paulus

Anita Yavich

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