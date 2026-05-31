Photos: First Look At Rehearsals for DELIRIUM at Calderwood Pavilion

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Fresh from international acclaim and following the award-winning success of Our Class, Arlekin returns to Boston with DELIRIUM, a bold new adaptation of Eugène Ionesco's Frenzy for Two, adapted and directed by Igor Golyak. Running June 18 – July 2, 2026 at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA for a strictly limited engagement, Delirium brings together two of the most celebrated international stars Andrey Burkovskiy and Chulpan Khamatova — in a darkly comic, deeply human piece about survival, love, and the fragile architecture of reality.

In Delirium, a couple is locked in an endless argument while the world outside collapses into chaos. As the boundaries between reality and delusion dissolve, Khamatova (“Her”) and Burkovskiy (“Him”) inhabit a space where conflict becomes connection, and contradiction becomes a form of devotion. What begins as absurdist comedy reveals its deeper truth: two people fighting not against each other, but for each other's continued existence.

Directed by Igor Golyak, one of the most inventive voices in international theater, Delirium continues Arlekin's tradition of formally daring, emotionally resonant work. The production reunites Golyak with an international design team behind the company's critically acclaimed award-winning production of Our Class, won the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Revival and Best Director, and the Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Visiting Play and Outstanding Performance by Khamatova.

Delirium runs June 18 – July 2, 2026 at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA.

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