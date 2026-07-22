Organist Monica Berney to Perform Bach, Brahms, Mozart & More on Cape Cod
The concert will take place at Church of the Transfiguration in Orleans, MA, featuring the St. Cecilia organ.
By: A.A. Cristi
Monica Berney will perform a summer organ recital on Wednesday, August 19, from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. at the Church of the Transfiguration in Orleans, Massachusetts.
Recognized for her technical virtuosity, expressive musicianship, and engaging stage presence, Berney will perform on the church's surround-sound St. Cecilia organ. The program will feature works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Johannes Brahms, Antonín Dvořák, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Louis Vierne.
Admission is free for students and youth ages 18 and under. For more information, call 508-240-2400.
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