Music Worcester to Continue THE COMPLETE BACH Series ORGAN & ARIAS

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Music Worcester will present The Complete Bach: Organ & Arias, an afternoon recital of vocal and keyboard works by J.S. Bach on Sunday, April 26 at All Saints Church in Worcester. Tickets are Pay What You Wish.

Organ & Arias is the last event in Year 2 of The Complete Bach, an 11-year project to present live performances of all Bach's known works, culminating in 2035 on the 35th anniversary of the Baroque master's birth. The concert will be followed by a reception for all audience members.

Organist Kevin Neel will open the afternoon playing the Concerto in G major (BWV 592). This is one of a series of solo works for organ, transcribed and reworked by Bach from instrumental concertos originally composed by Antonio Vivaldi and the musically talented Prince Johann Ernst of Saxe-Weimar.

Soprano Jennifer Ferrand Kelly and Chris Shepard, harpsichordist and Artistic Director of The Complete Bach, will perform the vocal works from the 1725 Anna Magdalena Bach Notebook (BWV 509-518).

In 1722 and 1725, Bach gifted his second wife, Anna Magdalena, the notebooks, each with a variety of keyboard and/or vocal works. The books offer a glimpse into Bach's home life, into the teachings and domesticity of his music over time. The 1722 notebook is not intact and is now more of a collection of papers. In contrast, the 1725 notebook is not only a complete collection of Bach's works including the first version of his Keyboard Partitas, but features works by other composers including François Couperin. This performance will feature works from the second Notebook, which contains a robust selection of vocal and keyboard works.