Melissa Etheridge To Perform At Indian Ranch In Webster

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Melissa Etheridge will perform at Indian Ranch on Saturday, August 29, 2026 as part of the venue’s 2026 concert season. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 27, 2026 at 10:00 a.m.

Etheridge, known for her confessional songwriting and distinctive vocal style, first gained national attention with her self-titled debut album in 1988. Her early success included songs such as “Bring Me Some Water” and “No Souvenirs,” followed by “Ain’t It Heavy,” which earned her a Grammy Award in 1992.

Her 1993 album Yes I Am featured the singles “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window,” the latter winning a Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Performance. She followed with Your Little Secret in 1995, which included the hit “I Want to Come Over,” and was named Songwriter of the Year at the ASCAP Pop Awards in 1996.

In 2007, Etheridge won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “I Need to Wake Up,” written for An Inconvenient Truth. Her later releases include Memphis Rock & Soul (2016), The Medicine Show (2019), and One Way Out (2021). Her 17th studio album, Rise, will be released March 27, 2026, featuring the singles “Being Alive” and “More Love.”

Ticket Information

Tickets for the August 29 performance go on sale Friday, March 27 at 10:00 a.m. A limited number of “Low Dough” Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through April 2, while supplies last.

Tickets can be purchased online at indianranch.com, by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX, or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine.

Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, Massachusetts.