MUSE: A SALUTE TO DIVAS OF THE '90s is Coming to The Sinclair in May

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Celebrating the iconic female artists who shaped a generation of music, Muse: A Salute to Divas of the'90s is coming to to The Sinclair in Cambridge, MA on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Headlined by New England-based vocalists Jacyn Tremblay and Lauren Rhoades, Muse delivers a high-energy, feel-good concert experience honoring legendary artists including Cher, Alanis Morissette, Madonna, Melissa Etheridge, Whitney Houston, and more. Backed by a live band and fueled by powerhouse vocals, the show blends pop, R&B, and rock anthems into a nostalgic journey that has audiences singing along from start to finish.

More than just a tribute, Muse is a celebration of the enduring impact of women in popular music, and the artists who defined a generation.

Tremblay and Rhoades' musical partnership spans more than two decades. The duo first performed together in the pop/R&B girl group JADA, signed to Universal/Motown, and have since shared the stage in hundreds of performances across New England. Their tight harmonies and dynamic stage presence are the result of years of collaboration and a shared love of the music that shaped their careers.

Since its debut in 2022, Muse has built a growing and loyal following, with standout performances at venues including The Cabot Performing Arts Center, BNH Stage, The Rex Theatre, and Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, as well as regular sold-out shows at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH.

Audiences can expect a vibrant, uplifting night filled with unforgettable hits, electric performances, and a shared sense of nostalgia that celebrates the music and the women who defined the '90s.