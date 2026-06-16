Jane Lynch and Megan Hilty Join Lineup for 2026 Boston Pops July 4 Fireworks Spectacular

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress Jane Lynch has been tapped to host the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular and Tony- and Grammy-nominated actress Megan Hilty joins as a new special guest artist along with Lainey Wilson, Chance The Rapper, and Trombone Shorty. Led by legendary conductor Keith Lockhart, the free Pops concert returns to the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade for its 52nd year on Saturday, July 4, from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m. ET.

As the Signature Event of the Commonwealth’s MA250 (Massachusetts 250) initiative honoring the 250th anniversary of America’s founding, this year’s Fireworks Spectacular anchors a multi-year, statewide commemoration highlighting Massachusetts’ legacy of leadership and innovation in shaping the nation’s founding and future.

With an all-American lineup of top-tier guest artists, a revolutionary-themed drone show during the performance of the 1812 Overture, and a fireworks display choreographed to music performed live by the Pops, the event showcases Massachusetts’ creativity, collaboration, and community spirit to an in-person audience expected to break attendance records and millions of broadcast viewers nationally. Portions of the event including the fireworks will be carried live on CNN’s network broadcast of July 4/America 250 celebrations across the U.S., co-anchored by Anderson Cooper and Pamela Brown, who will be based on the Esplanade.

As always, the concert program offers a patriotic sing-along and other Independence Day favorites performed by the Pops along with the Boston Children’s Chorus, Boston Crusaders Drum and Bugle Chorus, Middlesex County Volunteers Drums and Fifes, Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and the USS Constitution Color Guard. The event roster also includes Mass. Poet Laureate Regie Gibson and pianist Pelin Su Yavuz.

The Pops performance concludes with a magnificent fireworks display illuminating the Charles River and choreographed with music performed by the Boston Pops, beginning at 9:15 p.m.

Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...