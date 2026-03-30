JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Will Host Open Mic Variety Show in Boston

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Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the star-powered open mic that has been a New York City institution for over two decades, is heading north for one very special night at Regattabar at the Charles Hotel.

On Saturday, April 25, audiences are invited to experience this exhilarating celebration of live performance with two seatings at 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM. Part concert, part variety show, and part anything-can-happen theatrical happening, Cast Party is where Broadway bravado, jazz virtuosity, comedy, and pure showbiz joy collide.

Presiding over the festivities is the ever-charming Jim Caruso, whose quick wit, warmth, and impeccable timing keep the evening moving at a thrilling pace. Guiding the musical mayhem is his longtime collaborator, the brilliant Billy Stritch at the piano, providing the swinging heartbeat that turns spontaneous performances into showstopping moments.

From seasoned theater and cabaret stars to fearless rising talents (and the occasional surprise guest), Cast Party is equal parts polished and unpredictable. One thing is guaranteed: you never know who will take the stage next—and that's exactly the fun.

The event is on Saturday, April 25.