Hermitage Artist Retreat to Receive Over $450,000 in Grants for 2026

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The Hermitage Artist Retreat has been awarded more than $450,000 in grant funding to support artist residencies, arts education initiatives, and community accessibility programs, the organization announced.

The grants were awarded by the Aaron Copland Fund for Music, Community Foundation of Sarasota County, The Exchange, the Florida Department of State's Division of Arts and Culture, Frank E. Duckwall Foundation, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Koski Family Foundation, Manatee Community Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, and the Sarasota County Tourist Development Cultural/Arts Program.

The funding will help sustain the Hermitage's artist residency program while expanding educational programming and increasing public access to the organization's year-round events.

"As our programs and collaborations continue to evolve and expand, we are excited to see the impact on audiences throughout our region and beyond," said Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. "We are deeply appreciative for these generous grants from both new and longtime supporters, all of which will provide invaluable support and resources to the diverse and accomplished Hermitage artists who are making a meaningful impact in our community and with audiences around the world."

Located on Florida's Gulf Coast, the Hermitage Artist Retreat is dedicated exclusively to supporting the development of new work across artistic disciplines. Through its residency program, the organization hosts artists from around the world for multi-week creative retreats, providing time and space to develop projects in theatre, music, dance, visual art, literature, film, and other disciplines.

As part of their residencies, Hermitage Fellows also participate in free public programs throughout the year, including performances, readings, concerts, conversations, open studios, school programs, teacher workshops, and other community events that offer audiences an opportunity to engage with works in development before they premiere around the world.

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