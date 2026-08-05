FOUR SEASONS ON THE GREAT MARSH to Debut at Boston Dance Theater Show

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Windhover Center for the Performing Arts will present Boston Dance Theater's first public showing of Four Seasons on the Great Marsh: Autumn.

The work-in-progress performance marks a major milestone in the development of a multi-year interdisciplinary project exploring the ecology, history, and seasonal rhythms of New England's Great Marsh through dance, environmental research, sound, visual art, and community engagement. Conceived and directed by Boston Dance Theater Founder and Director Jessie Jeanne Stinnett, the project combines place-based artistic inquiry with ecological exploration, inviting audiences to consider the interconnected relationships between people, landscape, and the natural world.

Four Seasons on the Great Marsh: Autumn explores themes of harvest, migration, ecological interdependence, decay and transformation, and preparation for winter. This work-in-progress excerpt offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience a major new creation in its early stages while contributing to its ongoing evolution.

The project is supported in part by the Manship Artists Residency. Initiated by Peter H Van Demark, Artists for the Great Marsh funds creative endeavors that bring attention to the importance, beauty, and fragility of the Great Marsh in a time when climate change is accelerating the damage to our coastal resources.

The program will also include Delicate Blue by Brazilian choreographer Alessandro Sousa Pereira, a completed repertory work inspired by themes of environmental connection and humanity's relationship to nature.

The artistic team includes Jessie Jeanne Stinnett, Sean Pfeiffer, Henoch Spinola, Wesley Urbanczyk, and Ameia Mikula-Noble, with creative contributions from composer and sound artist Skooby Laposky, visual artist Kim Radochia, and lighting designer Brent Woods.

The performance is rain or shine. Guests are welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy the magical Windhover grounds before the show.

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