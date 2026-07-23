CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE to Return to Boston's Boch Center Shubert Theatre

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Back by popular demand, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will captivate audiences in Boston this holiday season with a holiday spectacular for the entire family. As the original cirque holiday theatrical event, this nationally acclaimed annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around awe-inspiring contemporary circus arts.

On Christmas Eve, young Clara returns home only to learn that a snowstorm may keep her family from joining her. Just as loneliness begins to settle in, two whimsical singers appear and whisk her away into HOLIDAZE, a fantastical world full of color, wonder, and breathtaking circus acts. As she journeys through this magical realm, Clara becomes part of the adventure, forming unexpected friendships and discovering her own courage.

Reimagined for 2026, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers. The ensemble includes aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, eye-popping acrobatics, and much more. With new music including beloved holiday favorites sung live, new sets, sparkling scenery, and stunning costumes, guests from children to seniors will be on the edge of their seats as holiday characters come to life on the most magical of nights.

Both critics and audiences alike agree that CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is a show for all ages to enjoy where families can make unforgettable memories together.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is affordably priced with tickets starting at $39.50 and will perform six shows at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre from December 4-6, 2026. Tickets are available at the Boch Center box office and online at www.bochcenter.org. Groups of 10 or more may reserve tickets by contacting groups@bochcenter.org.

For more information, visit www.cirquedreams.com and www.bochcenter.org.

About Cirque Dreams

The Cirque Dreams franchise is a globally recognized entertainment brand that has produced a wide array of live stage performances for Broadway, casinos, theme parks, resorts, cruise lines, and theatrical venues worldwide. Since 1993, millions of people have experienced Cirque Dreams productions across the globe. Combining the world's finest contemporary circus artists with dynamic choreography and whimsical storytelling, Cirque Dreams productions have captured the hearts and imaginations of both audiences and critics alike. The Cirque Dreams franchise is produced by VStar Entertainment Group, a leading entertainment company acquired in 2018 by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. VStar has entertained millions of families with more than 40,000 live performances across 50+ countries.

Follow @CirqueDreams and #cirquedreamsholidaze on social media: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

About The Boch Center

The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofits performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more. Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Teen Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cirque Dreams Holidaze

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