BUYER & CELLAR to Close Its Run at Hub Theatre Company of Boston

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Hub Theatre Company of Boston will conclude its 13th season with Jonathan Tolins' celebrated comedy Buyer & Cellar, directed by Daniel Bourque and starring multi-Elliot Norton and IRNE award winner Victor L. Shopov.

The show will run at Club Café, 209 Columbus Ave. in Boston's Back Bay, from Saturday, July 18, through Saturday, August 1, 2026 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm and Thursday, July 30th at 7:30pm. Tickets to all shows are 'Pay-What-You-Can.' All audience members receive 20% off their total food bill at Club Cafe. Donations of new toys will be collected at each show for local charity Christmas in the City.

Hello gorgeous! Descend into the delightfully absurd world of Alex Moore, a struggling actor who lands the role of a lifetime—running the private shopping mall in Barbra Streisand's basement (yes, there really is one). But, when your boss is a celebrity, every day is filled with drama. Buyer & Cellar is an outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the funny side of retail therapy. One man, one mall, one very famous customer… what could possibly go wrong?

Local favorite Daniel Bourque directs multi-Elliot Norton and IRNE award winner Victor L. Shopov in this fabulous, fast-paced farce about fame, friendship and frozen yogurt.

Jonathan Tolins is best known as the playwright of Buyer & Cellar, one of the most produced plays in America in 2016. The play won the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Solo Show and was named 'Best Unique Theatrical Experience' by the Off-Broadway Alliance. Other plays include The Last Sunday in June and Secrets of the Trade. Tolins co-wrote the book for Take the Lead, which premiered at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2025. His television credits include Schmigadoon!, Queer as Folk and Elsbeth, which just concluded its critically acclaimed third season.

Hub Theater Company of Boston was founded in 2012 to foster creativity among Boston's theatre artists. Hub is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, professional non-Equity theatre company committed to entertaining, captivating, socially aware and emotionally engaging theatre in intimate settings. In the interest of cultivating a diverse audience and breaking down barriers between audience and art, all tickets to all performances are Pay-What-You-Can. For tickets and information please visit our webpage at www.hubtheatreboston.org

Buyer & Cellar by Jonathan Tolins, directed by Daniel Bourque, produced by Hub Theatre Company of Boston, Saturday, July 18–Saturday, August 1 at Club Cafe, 209 Columbus Ave., Boston MA. All tickets are Pay-What-You-Can. All audience members receive 20% off their total food bill at Club Cafe.

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