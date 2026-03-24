Academy of Music Launches Campaign for New Assisted Listening Devices

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The Academy of Music Theatre is launching an April campaign to raise funds for the purchase and installation of the building's first assisted listening device system. The Let's Hear It! Campaign aims to raise $10,000 between April 1 and April 30, which will enable the Academy to acquire the equipment needed to provide assistance to more than 30 patrons at one time during any event on the historic Northampton stage. Executive Director Debra J'Anthony is confident that this project will allow the organization to accommodate audience members with auditory and visual disabilities who have previously been unable to fully experience performances, or who have opted to not attend live performances because of this lack of equipment. The Beveridge Family Foundation has already contributed to this campaign, and anyone interested in donating can visit the donation page on the Academy website at aomtheatre.com/donate-lets-hear-it/ or email development@aomtheatre.com for more information.

In addition to this exciting venture, the Academy of Music is delighted to announce a new partnership with Valley Eye Radio, a nonprofit service for blind and visually impaired listeners. Their mission is to "help keep [their] Pioneer Valley neighbors informed and connected to their communities by being a 24/7 accessible source of the local news." Valley Eye Radio is working to expand its reach to local venues that bring in live performances, and they are hoping to provide live remote broadcasts and collaborative events that bring community storytelling and live performance directly to their listeners. VER's Executive Director Chloe Collins shared, "Partnerships like this one between the Academy and Valley Eye Radio reflect what's best about our region – organizations coming together to remove barriers and make culture, learning, and connection accessible to all." These two organizations will be coordinating efforts for select performances during the 2026-27 theatre season. Other venues or individuals interested in partnering with or volunteering for VER should visit their website at valleyeyeradio.org for more information.