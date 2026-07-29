A FUNNY KIND OF RECOVERY to Bring Music and Comedy to Bellforge Arts Center

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An all-star cast of musicians and comedians will unite for A Funny Kind of Recovery, hosted by beloved Boston comedian Tony V on Saturday, October 10th. The unique afternoon will celebrate the healing power of music, laughter, and community at Bellforge Arts Center in Medfield, MA.

The event will feature the Rock Bottom Band with acclaimed musicians Simon Kirke (Bad Company), Woody Giessmann (The Del Fuegos), Dave Herlihy (O Positive), Jim Mayer (Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reef Band), and more alongside renowned comedians Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live), Steve Sweeney (There's Something About Mary), and Lenny Clarke (Fever Pitch). Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 31st at 10:00 A.M..

Proceeds from the event will directly support the development of Rock Bottom: A Musical, a theatrical work and recording project created by Giessmann, founder of Right Turn, along with producer and co-writer Kirke, and Tony V who share a history in long-term recovery. For over two decades, Right Turn provided treatment programs for individuals and families recovering from substance use disorders and co-occurring disorders in the Boston area.

Rock Bottom: A Musical, is a tragic love story about two people who find themselves helpless in the throes of addiction, love and…laughter. They struggle with their demons, confront their mortality, all the while carrying a tune and laughing in the face of adversity. The work is meant to inspire hope, raise awareness, and support individuals and families affected by addiction and recovery challenges.

Rock Bottom: A Musical and its accompanying soundtrack are being created in collaboration with a collective of celebrated musicians and recording artists, many of whom are also in long-term recovery. They include Darryl “DMC” Daniels (RUN-DMC), Tom Hamilton (Aerosmith), Barry Goudreau (Boston), Josh Kantor (Boston Red Sox organist), Derek Trucks (Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Allman Brothers), David Minehan (The Neighborhoods and The Replacements), G.E. Smith (Saturday Night Live Band, Hall & Oates), Stu Kimball (Bob Dylan, Peter Wolf), Brad Halen (Ministry, Nervous Eaters), and more.

“I had a concept about turning a tragedy of addiction into a love story. This project is an extension of the work I had been doing at Right Turn for over 20 years,” said Giessmann. “We brought together an all-star musical cast to create a soundtrack that reflects our mission; to help people heal on their journey to recover from substance abuse and help them find their true authentic self as a creative person in recovery.”

The Rock Bottom Band will include Kirke on vocals, guitar, and drums; Giessmann on vocals, percussion, and drums; Jim Mayer on bass and vocals; David Herlihy on guitar and vocals; singer-songwriter Amy Fairchild on vocals; Shannell Grant on vocals; and Matt Frawley on piano. They will perform music from the show as well as other songs from the extensive catalog of music represented by the group.

Comedians set to join host Tony V at A Funny Kind of Recovery include Sweeney, Clarke, Redd, Jim Cash, Mike McDonald and Jack Lynch.

Rock Bottom: A Musical is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Tickets for A Funny Kind of Recovery, Saturday, October 10th at 2:00 P.M. at Bellforge Arts Center (45 Hospital Road, Medfield, MA), will go on sale this Friday, July 31st at 10:00 A.M. at bellforge.org/rockbottom. Seating is General Admission on the Bellforge lawn, with a limited number of VIP packages available, which include a pre-concert reception, a Meet & Greet with performers, premium seating, and more.

Bellforge Arts Center is a growing regional arts and outdoor recreation campus on the historic grounds of the former Medfield State Hospital. Rooted in nature and a legacy of healing, Bellforge brings people together through concerts, festivals, wellness programs, youth initiatives, and creative partnerships. As it transforms this historic site into a vibrant cultural destination for MetroWest and beyond, Bellforge provides a fitting home for A Funny Kind of Recovery and the inspiring story of Rock Bottom: A Musical.

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