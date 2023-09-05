STYX Brings Their 2023 World Tour to the Morrison Center

The concert will take place on September 23, 2023.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

STYX brings their 2023 world tour to the Morrison Center this month. The concert will take place on September 23, 2023.

Harmony. Chemistry. Balance. Grit. Dexterity. Determination. Solidarity. Terms that describe a Super Bowl champion? Well, almost. These are words that define the core essence of STYX, the multimegamillion-selling rock band that has forged an indelible legacy both on record and onstage, and will be coming to the Morrison Center this fall. 

Never known for resting on their laurels, STYX has now added a triumphant new chapter to their never-ending story of success: namely, The Mission, the band’s sonically sweet 16th studio album and most ambitious, most challenging, and most rewarding release to date.

STYX:

James “JY” Young  Lead vocals, guitars
Tommy Shaw  Lead vocals, guitars
Chuck Panozzo  Bass, vocals
Todd Sucherman  Drums, percussion
Lawrence Gowan  Lead vocals, keyboards
Ricky Phillips  Bass, guitar, vocals




