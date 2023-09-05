The concert will take place on September 23, 2023.
STYX brings their 2023 world tour to the Morrison Center this month. The concert will take place on September 23, 2023.
Harmony. Chemistry. Balance. Grit. Dexterity. Determination. Solidarity. Terms that describe a Super Bowl champion? Well, almost. These are words that define the core essence of STYX, the multimegamillion-selling rock band that has forged an indelible legacy both on record and onstage, and will be coming to the Morrison Center this fall.
Never known for resting on their laurels, STYX has now added a triumphant new chapter to their never-ending story of success: namely, The Mission, the band’s sonically sweet 16th studio album and most ambitious, most challenging, and most rewarding release to date.
STYX:
James “JY” Young Lead vocals, guitars
Tommy Shaw Lead vocals, guitars
Chuck Panozzo Bass, vocals
Todd Sucherman Drums, percussion
Lawrence Gowan Lead vocals, keyboards
Ricky Phillips Bass, guitar, vocals
