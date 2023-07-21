SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in August

Aspire, with its volunteer staff and board, is closing their 6th season with the show-stopper, Singin' in the Rain. The “Greatest Movie Musical of All Time” is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends, Betty Comden and Adolph Green, from their original award-winning screenplay in Singin’ in the Rain. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number! Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards make Singin’ in the Rain the perfect entertainment for any fan of the golden age of movie musicals.

Aspire is a top tier community theatre. Using the amazing local talent available to North Idaho, and backing the performers with professional musicians, in a first rate facility has equaled the values of theatre resembling professional calibre theatre companies.