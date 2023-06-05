Young Victorian Theatre Company Reveals Upcoming Shows for 52nd Season

Learn more about the upcoming lineup here!

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Maryland Theatre Collective Sets Casts for AGNES OF GOD, RAGTIME IN CONCERT, And THE COLLE Photo 3 Maryland Theatre Collective Sets Casts for AGNES OF GOD, RAGTIME IN CONCERT, And THE COLLECTIVE CABARET
Adventure Theatre MTC to Present THE FISHERMAN AND HIS WIFE Beginning in June Photo 4 Adventure Theatre MTC to Present THE FISHERMAN AND HIS WIFE Beginning in June

Young Victorian Theatre Company Reveals Upcoming Shows for 52nd Season

The Young Victorian Theatre Company will begin its 52nd season with the opening night of “The Gondoliers or, The King of Barataria” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 at the Gilman School Theater on 5407 Roland Avenue in Baltimore, MD.

The subsequent three shows will take place the following weekend, starting on Thursday, July 20 at 7 p.m., followed by the third show on Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m., and with the final show taking place on Sunday, July 23 at 3 p.m.

All shows will be performed at the Gilman School Alumni Auditorium at 5407 Roland Avenue, where the Young Victorian Theatre Company originally started in 1971. Young Victorian remains Baltimore’s longest-running theatre group with its founding at Gilman School over 50 years ago. In a new tradition for the company, they will be live streaming their Saturday night performance for the second year in a row.

“We have been delighted to carry on Young Vic’s tradition in the modern, post-Covid era,” said Brian Goodman, Esq., longtime Young Victorian Theatre Company general manager. “We’re excited to continue bringing the magic of Gilbert & Sullivan to the greater Baltimore community and beyond. While the pandemic was a tragic and difficult time, the hard-cultural reset helped the world transition to digital media, allowing us to share our art across borders.”

This year's performance, “The Gondoliers or, The King of Barataria” begins with two merry Venetian gondoliers learning that one of them is heir to the throne of the Kingdom of Barataria. But until the actual king can be identified, they must rule jointly, with competition from a Machiavellian Grand Inquisitor, a clueless Duke, and their love lives becoming tangled with newlywed wives.

Accompanied by beautiful music, energetic dancing, sharp satire and rapturous love, this lively and effervescent production will be sure to make quite the impression this summer.

Up-to-date details on all performances and ticket purchases can be found at the theater company’s website, www.yvtc.org.




RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

1
PERFECT WEDDING to Open at The Cumberland Theatre This Weekend Photo
PERFECT WEDDING to Open at The Cumberland Theatre This Weekend

The Cumberland Theatre will continue their 35th Main Stage Season with the tour-de-force comedy PERFECT WEDDING, which will run June 8th - 18th.

2
Baltimore Center Stage to Launch Shared Space Initiative Photo
Baltimore Center Stage to Launch Shared Space Initiative

Baltimore Center Stage is launching the Shared Space Initiative, a new industry-leading program aimed at creating a more equitable civic arts ecology in the Greater Baltimore region.

3
Young Victorian Theatre Company Reveals Upcoming Shows for 52nd Season Photo
Young Victorian Theatre Company Reveals Upcoming Shows for 52nd Season

The Young Victorian Theatre Company will begin its 52nd season with the opening night of “The Gondoliers or, The King of Barataria” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 at the Gilman School Theater on 5407 Roland Avenue in Baltimore, MD.

4
FELA! Revived For First Time in a Decade By Round Hound and Olney Theatres Photo
FELA! Revived For First Time in a Decade By Round Hound and Olney Theatres

Fela!, Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre's first co-production since their Helen Hayes Award-winning collaboration on In The Heights, begins previews on Olney Theatre's Roberts Mainstage July 7.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Payton, Diaz & Vincent to Lead THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND at Olney Theatre Center Video Payton, Diaz & Vincent to Lead THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND at Olney Theatre Center
David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video
David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

Baltimore SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show - Pride Edition!
Iron Crow Theatre (6/02-6/17)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# July 1980's Cabaret
Classic Theatre of Maryland (7/10-7/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Escape to Margaritaville
The Cumberland Theatre (7/06-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Variations on The End" - Baltimore's 19th annual 10-minute play festival
The BBOX (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Perfect Wedding
The Cumberland Theatre (6/08-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Vagabond Players (5/19-6/11)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evil Dead: The Musical
The Cumberland Theatre (10/12-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Worst Daddy In The World Tour
Rams Head Live! (6/09-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rockville Little Theatre presents "Communicating Doors"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vicotrian Lyric Company presents "The Sorcerer"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (8/31-9/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You