Young Victorian Theatre Company Reveals Upcoming Shows for 52nd Season

The Young Victorian Theatre Company will begin its 52nd season with the opening night of “The Gondoliers or, The King of Barataria” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 at the Gilman School Theater on 5407 Roland Avenue in Baltimore, MD.

The subsequent three shows will take place the following weekend, starting on Thursday, July 20 at 7 p.m., followed by the third show on Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m., and with the final show taking place on Sunday, July 23 at 3 p.m.

All shows will be performed at the Gilman School Alumni Auditorium at 5407 Roland Avenue, where the Young Victorian Theatre Company originally started in 1971. Young Victorian remains Baltimore’s longest-running theatre group with its founding at Gilman School over 50 years ago. In a new tradition for the company, they will be live streaming their Saturday night performance for the second year in a row.

“We have been delighted to carry on Young Vic’s tradition in the modern, post-Covid era,” said Brian Goodman, Esq., longtime Young Victorian Theatre Company general manager. “We’re excited to continue bringing the magic of Gilbert & Sullivan to the greater Baltimore community and beyond. While the pandemic was a tragic and difficult time, the hard-cultural reset helped the world transition to digital media, allowing us to share our art across borders.”

This year's performance, “The Gondoliers or, The King of Barataria” begins with two merry Venetian gondoliers learning that one of them is heir to the throne of the Kingdom of Barataria. But until the actual king can be identified, they must rule jointly, with competition from a Machiavellian Grand Inquisitor, a clueless Duke, and their love lives becoming tangled with newlywed wives.

Accompanied by beautiful music, energetic dancing, sharp satire and rapturous love, this lively and effervescent production will be sure to make quite the impression this summer.

Up-to-date details on all performances and ticket purchases can be found at the theater company’s website, www.yvtc.org.