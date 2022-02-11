Vagabond Players Reopens With GOD OF CARNAGE By Yasmina Reza

Vagabond Players will reopen its doors and kick off our 106th Season with Yasmina Reza's Tony Award-winning Broadway sensation, God of Carnage, a comedy of manners...without the manners that offers up the guilty pleasure of watching two marriages go boom!

In this outrageously shocking tour-de-force, a playground altercation between two eleven-year-olds brings together four parents who think they can resolve things in a civilized manner. But as the evening progresses, and the drinks flow, the gloves come off and pure animal instinct reigns supreme.

Veteran Vagabond Players' director, Stephen Deininger leads the supremely talented cast of Vanessa Eskridge, Elena Gray Huang, Troy Jennings, and Matt Leyendecker.

God of Carnage runs Friday, February 18 through Sunday, March 13, with weekly performances Fridays/Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. and special performances: New for 2022 Saturday Matinee performance on Saturday, March 5 at 2 p.m. and $10 Thursdays on Broadway performance on Thursday, March 10 at 8 p.m.

For tickets and show info visit www.vagabondplayers.org. Special discounts and group rates are available online. Located at 806 S. Broadway, the Vagabond theater is easily accessible to patrons.

"God of Carnage" is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.