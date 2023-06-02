The Strand Theater Company Concludes its Season With R/J

Performances run June 9-25

By:
The Strand Theater Company concludes its 15th Anniversary Season as Baltimore’s women-centric company with the devised production of R/J, conceived by Baltimore artists Betse Lyons and O’Malley Steuerman. Adapted from William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet by Aladrian C Wetzel and Elizabeth Ung. Devised by the R/J Ensemble. Directed by the Strand veteran director, Susan Stroupe.

About the show:

Conceiving Artists, O'Malley Steuerman and Betse Lyons on R/J :“ With a trans Romeo and a fat Juliet at its center, this newly-devised adaptation of the classic tale by William Shakespeare queers more than just the lovers’ relationship: family structures, violence, love, duty, identity, and even death. In every possible aspect of the production, we are centering trans folks, queer folks, fat folks, women, and people of color - all badass artists local to Baltimore. R/J has been a long time in the making, in so many ways, and we can’t wait to finally share it with you.    ” 

Cast features: Betse Lyons, O’Malley Steuerman, Makayla Beckles, Cirron Lanier Greenidge, Theodore Sherron III, Bex Vega, Shannon Willing, and Jacqueline Youm

R/J opens on Friday, June 9, 2023, and runs through Sunday, June 25, 2023.  Thursday-Saturday performances start at 8pm, Sunday matinees start at 2pm. Tickets are $20 General Admission, $10 for students, seniors, and artists. 

All performances take place at 5426 Harford Rd. Baltimore MD 21214.

Mask wearing is required for attendance.

Performance Dates/Times:  

Friday, June 9, 8pm, Opening Night

Saturday, June 10, 8pm

Sunday, June 11, 2pm

Saturday, June 17, 8pm

Sunday, June 18, 2pm

Thursday, June 22, 8pm

Friday, June 23, 8pm

Saturday, June 24, 8pm

Sunday, June 25, 2pm

Ticket Information:  Visit www.strand-theater.org to purchase tickets.

Ticket Prices:  General Admission - $20, Student/Senior/Artist - $10




